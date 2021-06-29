Law enforcement closes down westbound I-94 in Waukesha County in search for robbery suspect

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- Officials shut down the westbound lanes of I-94 in Oconomowoc Tuesday afternoon after an armed bank robbery.

According to WISN, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Oconomowoc Police Department were both searching for a 6' tall heavyset man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

WISN said the man tried to steal two different cars before crashing one on I-94. Residents were advised to shelter in place until the suspect has been apprehended.

At time of writing, he is still at large.