Man arrested after car theft, fleeing from police

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he stole an Amazon driver's vehicle while she was completing a delivery.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, an Amazon driver left her 2018 Honda CRV running while completing a delivery. Another vehicle pulled up next to hers and he got out of that car and into hers.

Police say she stood in front of the car in an attempt to stop him from driving off, but he maneuvered around her and fled the area. By 11:02 a.m. Tuesday, somebody spotted the stolen car at a BP station on South Gammon Road.

Officers responded, and the man driving the car first attempted to flee in the vehicle before getting out and running. Police did find Jamontaye Williams, 21, and arrested him. Williams may face charges of operating vehicle without consent and obstructing an officer.

Police did not find the stolen car. Anyone with information on its whereabouts and who may be in possession of it is asked to contact the MPD at (608) 255-2345.