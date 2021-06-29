Man ticketed in suburban Chicago dog park for tree treatment

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man says he sprayed trees in a suburban Chicago park to protect them after an anxious dog chewed off the bark. Asher Thomas now is looking at a $225 ticket from the Will County Forest Preserve. Thomas says he regularly takes his dog, Dixie, to Whalon Lake Dog Park in Naperville. He learned that another owner’s German shepherd had gnawed away the bark on more than a dozen trees. Thomas sprayed trees with a pruning sealer to prevent further damage. But Forest Preserve Deputy Police Chief Dave Barrios says you can’t do things on someone else’s property, “even if intentions are good.” Thomas sees himself as a “good Samaritan.” He’s fighting the ticket.