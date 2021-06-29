Most get showers and storms today
MADISON (WKOW) - Today is the highest chance for rain across the rest of the forecast.
SET UP
A warm front is cutting through the region causing active weather. This system will progress through the Great Lakes and once we get on the backside, high pressure moves in drying us off just in time for the holiday weekend.
TODAY
Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s with dew points around 70°, meaning it'll be even muggier today.
TONIGHT
Clearing skies with lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible and warmer temperatures in the low 80s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY
Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
4TH OF JULY
Sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.