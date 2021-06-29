Most get showers and storms today

MADISON (WKOW) - Today is the highest chance for rain across the rest of the forecast.

Rain totals through 7 am this morning

SET UP

A warm front is cutting through the region causing active weather. This system will progress through the Great Lakes and once we get on the backside, high pressure moves in drying us off just in time for the holiday weekend.

TODAY

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s with dew points around 70°, meaning it'll be even muggier today.

TONIGHT

Clearing skies with lows in the mid 60s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible and warmer temperatures in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with isolated showers or storms possible with highs in the upper 70s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny, mild and dry with highs in the mid 70s.



SATURDAY

Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.



4TH OF JULY

Sunny and hotter with highs in the mid 80s.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.