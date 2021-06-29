Myanmar court denies bid by Suu Kyi to disqualify testimony

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has suffered a legal setback when a judge denied her lawyers’ motion to disqualify prosecution testimony against her on a sedition charge. The court, however, said it would allow the issue to be referred to the High Court and suspend testimony until a ruling is issued. The court will continue to hear prosecution testimony on other lesser charges Suu Kyi faces. Suu Kyi, who has not been allowed a public appearance since her ouster and arrest in a February military coup, passed a message through her lawyers for the public to stay united in the face of the political situation and the COVID-19 crisis.