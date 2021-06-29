New lawsuit: More men were abused by Ohio State doctor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Twenty-nine more men are suing Ohio State University over its failure to stop sexual abuse decades ago by team doctor Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. One plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed Monday says Strauss abused him during more than 10 medical exams in the 1980s, starting when his high school wrestling team competed on campus, and later while he played football and wrestled for OSU. Another wrestler alleges Strauss fondled him during more than 50 medical visits. Hundreds of alumni have made similar allegations. OSU apologized for not stopping Strauss. It reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs. More lawsuits are pending.