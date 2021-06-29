No indictment for Georgia officer who killed Black driver

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict a former Georgia state trooper who shot and killed a Black man after trying to pull him over for a broken tail light. Jacob Thompson, who worked for the Georgia State Patrol, had been arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in the death last August 60-year-old Julian Lewis. After the case was presented to a Screven County grand jury Monday, the jurors did not indict Thompson on any of the charges. Lawyers for Lewis’ family expressed disappointment with the decision, saying the system fails to provide justice for Black people.