G-20 talks in Italy yield pledge to fight hunger in Africa

MATERA, Italy (AP) — A meeting of G-20 foreign and development ministers has ended with officials vowing to join efforts to fight hunger in the world, especially in Africa, in the wake of the pandemic, as well as climate change. But there were also notes of discord at the gathering Tuesday in southern Italy. Germany and China exchanged jabs over vaccine policy for developing countries. The Group of 20 ministers explored how to better cooperate with the pandemic providing painful lessons on how interconnected the world is. The foreign ministers of China, Brazil, and Russia didn’t participate in person due to COVID-19 travel concerns.