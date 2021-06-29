Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run on East Washington Avenue

Police arrest suspect in deadly hit-and-run on East Washington AvenueNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department says officers have arrested 35-year-old Antoine Johnson in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash on East Washington Avenue.
Police say traffic specialists identified Johnson as the suspect after the vehicle involved in the crash was recovered on Saturday. Attempts to locate him had been unsuccessful, but Johnson turned himself in.
Thirty-year-old Sean Crisco of Madison was killed in the crash.