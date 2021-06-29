President Joe Biden visits La Crosse Tuesday

LA CROSS (WKOW) -- President Joe Biden will be in La Crosse Tuesday to talk about agriculture and rural economies, among other things.

A statement Sunday evening outlined the president’s plans for the week. In it, it said on Tuesday, June 29, “The President will travel to La Crosse, Wisconsin to highlight the benefits the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will deliver to communities across the country.”

No specific details about when or where the president would be speaking were released to the public.

WKOW will be covering the president's visit throughout the day.