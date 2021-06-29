Route 35 north of Prairie du Chien reopened after mudslide; DOT advises caution on roadways

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (WKOW) -- A flash flood Tuesday afternoon caused a mudslide that washed out Route 35 in Crawford County, and although the road is now open, officials urge caution.

According to Crawford County Dispatch, the call for a washed-out road first came in at 1:16 Tuesday afternoon. Nobody was injured, but the road was closed for multiple hours.

Although the road is now open, there is still an active storm front in the Crawford County area, with some townships looking at up to seven inches of rain. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation urges all residents to be mindful of flooding on 35 and other roadways.