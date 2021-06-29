Russian shot at border gets time served for illegal reentry

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Russian immigrant who once staged a hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot months later in a 2019 struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border was sentenced to time served for illegally reentering the United States after he was deported. The plea deal Evgenii Glushchenko previously made said it was a virtual certainty he’ll be deported. He was shot by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him near Lukeville, Arizona. About five months before the shooting, Glushchenko refused to eat until he was released from detention, leading a judge to give authorities the power to force-feed him.