Slightly active weather pattern continues

MADISON (WKOW) - Another day with shower and storm chances, higher chances than any other day this week with scattered rain likely.

Humidity sticks around, temps will max out in the upper 70s.

Strong storms are possible this afternoon, with wind being a threat.

SPC has us under a marginal risk, although severe weather looks unlikely. Especially since rain his the forecast area this morning.

Isolated shower chances continue the next couple of days.

Highs rise into the low 80s, returning to the 70s Thursday.

High pressure settles in just in time for the holiday! Friday through Monday looks to bring ample sunshine, and pleasant temperatures.

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers & storms. High 79. Wind: SW 5-10.



Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low 65. Wind: W 5.



Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers & storms. Low 65. High 83. Wind: NW 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers & storms. Low 64. High 78.



Friday: Mostly sunny, mild & dry. Low 55. High 74.



Saturday: Sunny. Low 53. High 78.



Sunday (4th of July): Sunny & hotter. Low 59. High 86.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low 63. High 87.