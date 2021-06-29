Solicitor: More time needed to probe Black man’s jail death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina prosecutor investigating the January jail death of a mentally ill Black man says she needs more time to decide whether she will press criminal charges in the case. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Tuesday that she has gathered new evidence and additional interviews in the past week related to the death of Jamal Sutherland in the Charleston County jail. The 31-year-old mentally ill Black man died shortly after jail deputies forced him to the ground and repeatedly used stun guns on him. Wilson had previously promised a decision by the end of June on whether to press charges.