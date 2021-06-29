Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 5:50PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 548 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Tomah to 9 miles southeast of Sparta

to near Cashton. Movement was east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 35 mph are possible with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Tomah around 555 PM CDT.

Necedah around 620 PM CDT.

New Lisbon and Dellwood around 625 PM CDT.

Mauston and Elroy around 630 PM CDT.

Wonewoc around 635 PM CDT.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.