Supreme Court says no right to hearing for some immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Supreme Court has ruled that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who say they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.

Over the dissent of three liberal justices, the court held 6-3 Tuesday that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that they are not entitled to a bond hearing.

The case involves people who had been previously deported and when detained after re-entering the United States illegally claimed that they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back.