Tornado Warning issued in Crawford County
A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR
SOUTHEASTERN ALLAMAKEE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES.
At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Harpers Ferry, or 8 miles north of Prairie Du Chien,
moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
This dangerous storm will be near… Harpers Ferry around 350 PM CDT.
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
HAIL…<.75IN
Instructions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.