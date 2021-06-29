Tornado Warning issued in Crawford County

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR

SOUTHEASTERN ALLAMAKEE AND CENTRAL CRAWFORD COUNTIES.

At 339 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Harpers Ferry, or 8 miles north of Prairie Du Chien,

moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This dangerous storm will be near… Harpers Ferry around 350 PM CDT.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

HAIL…<.75IN

Instructions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.