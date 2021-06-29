UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Racine man found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Racine man has been found safe. Authorities canceled the Silver Alert for Cesareo Cisneros.

RACINE (WKOW) -- Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Racine.

Cesareo Cisneros, 80, was last seen walking away from his group home on Great Elms Lane around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities describe Cisneros as 5'3'', 150 lbs. with brown eyes and black & gray hair and a long mustache. He was last seen wearing a red flannel jacket, blue jeans and black leather boots.

If you see him, you should call the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.