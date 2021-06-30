52 Italy prison guards suspended over prisoner beatings

ROME (AP) — Fifty-two Italian prison officers have been suspended for their alleged involvement in an assault on prisoners in a Naples-area jail who had protested the lack of face masks and virus tests in the early weeks of Italy’s pandemic last year. Surveillance video of the club-wielding officers beating, kicking and punching prisoners as they came up and down a prison staircase were published online Tuesday and Wednesday by the Italian newspaper Il Domani. Some of the prisoners were struck repeatedly while on the floor, bleeding. Italy’s justice ministry announced Wednesday that 52 officers and supervisors at the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison are on suspension pending a criminal investigation into the events of April 6, 2020.