9 mutilated bodies found on Mexican road near U.S. border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican soldiers have found the bullet-ridden, mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway that runs next to the U.S. border. The killings were the latest in a series of massacres and drug cartel battles this month that resembled scenes from the darkest days of Mexico’s 2006-2012 drug war. The Defense Department says it found the nine bodies Tuesday on a highway outside of Miguel Aleman, across the border from Roma, Texas. The area has been fought over by rival cartels for more than a decade. Some of the corpses had military-style clothing and bullet wounds. Some also appear to have been hacked.