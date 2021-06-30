Antetokounmpo’s injury makes Bucks’ title quest much tougher

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their championship hopes now may depend on how well those other players can perform without him. Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after an MRI showed he hyperextended his left knee in the Bucks’ 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. His injury seriously complicates the Bucks’ hopes of winning this series and reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974. The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece.