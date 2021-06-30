Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has come up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June. The White House says a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles have slowed the pace of U.S. vaccine diplomacy. The Biden administration had announced that about 50 countries and entities would receive a share of the excess COVID-19 vaccine doses. But an Associated Press tally shows the U.S. has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries. The White House says more will be sent in the coming days.