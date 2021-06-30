Branson’s Virgin Orbit launches 7 satellites from 747 plane

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit has delivered satellites from three countries into space. It’s the company’s second rocket launch from a plane this year. The company’s modified 747 jet took off from California’s Mojave Desert on Tuesday. The 70-foot rocket was carried beneath the plane’s left wing. It was released over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, then fired its engine to head to space with seven small satellites. Virgin Orbit is still awaiting confirmation that the launch was a success. The satellites belong to the U.S. Defense Department, the Royal Netherlands Air Force and a Polish company. Virgin Orbit sent its first batch of satellites into orbit in January.