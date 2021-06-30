Brewers overcome first-inning haymaker; put up 15 on Cubs for series sweep

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Things looked bleak after the Cubs hung seven runs on Milwaukee in the first inning of Wednesday's matchup.

By the end of the fourth, the tide had turned.

Milwaukee jumped all over the Cubs early, turning a 7-0 deficit into a 15-7 statement win, sweeping the Cubs and moving to a six-game lead in the NL Central.

Willy Adames hit a two-out grand slam to cap off eight runs in the fourth inning, continuing to impress since coming over to the Brewers in a May trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee drew nine walks from Cubs pitching Wednesday.

It was a rough MLB debut for Brewers pitching prospect Aaron Ashby, not making it out of the first inning and allowing seven baserunners. However, the rest of the bullpen clamped down, keeping Chicago scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Rookie Miguel Sanchez continued his impressive MLB debut in relief of Ashby, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings. Longtime Brewer Brent Suter motored through the ninth to seal a win, needing only nine pitches to do so.

The Brewers head out to Pittsburgh for a four-game series against the division rival Pirates beginning Thursday. Corbin Burnes is set to take the mound for Milwaukee.