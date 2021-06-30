Britney Spears’ father seeks court probe of her allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life. James Spears emphasized that in 2019 he relinquished his power over his daughter’s personal affairs, and has control only over her money. The filings come a week after Britney Spears made an impassioned speech in a Los Angeles courtroom. She called the conservatorship “abusive.” She said she is not allowed to get married or have a child, and has been forced to use birth control and take medications she doesn’t want.