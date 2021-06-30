Bucks say Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with Hawks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee. Bucks officials said Wednesday that the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks announced an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he’d be listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game. The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.