Community leaders say trust, information key to combatting vaccine hesitancy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 69 percent of people in Dane County have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. But for the Black community, that drops to 35.5 percent.

The racial disparity in vaccinations is not new, and Eva Vivian, the president of the African American Health Network of Dane County, said part of the hesitancy in minority communities stems from historical mistreatment from the medical community.

"Different ethnic racial groups have different experiences within our society, and African Americans in particular have not had the best experience with the healthcare system," she said.

Vivian said information and communication will be key to helping vaccinations move forward.

"What's really most important is that healthcare providers focus on building trust with their patients," she said. "With all the misinformation that's out there, it's really important that they serve as a trusted messenger."

She said friends and family members can also serve in the trusted messenger role by sharing their experience getting the vaccine with people who have not yet had the shot.

Sarah Ghee, the COO for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County (BGCDC), said that's one thing her organization has been focusing on in their outreach to the community.

BGCDC hosted town hall meetings about the vaccine where people talked about the impact COVID-19 has had on their lives and what getting the vaccine was like.

"This was people who look like them talking about their own experience," Ghee said. "It was almost like a village approach. We all came together to just share our stories … and even highlight[ed] stories of people initially being very adamant about not getting vaccinated to moving toward getting vaccinated."

BGCDC hosted six vaccination clinics in the spring, and Ghee said the group isn't planning any more. She said they will now focus their efforts on sharing correct information about the shots.

"If you're coming to get a meal, we're putting in information about COVID and vaccination," she said. "Every opportunity and touch point we have with community, we're putting in the information … so that you're informed and you have all the facts moving forward."

Vivian said she expects vaccination rates to continue to rise, but she said the pace will probably never again match what we saw in March and April.

"It's really important that we're patient," she said. "This is going to take time."

She said she thinks the racial vaccination disparity will shrink, but she and Ghee said seeing that progress will take continued work.

"We have to still think about what isn't working and help inform how we approach this moving forward," Ghee said. "It's just going to take a lot more conversations and a lot more transparency, a lot more openness, with everybody at the table."