Dept. of Public Instruction distributes $1.74 billion to Wisconsin schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced it has distributed nearly $1.74 billion to schools across the state to support mental health programs in public schools, students with individualized education plans, transportation costs, and general state aids.

General state aids, including Equalization Aids, are the state’s main public K-12 funding program, accounting for $1.54 billion of the funding. Payments to districts reflect $142 million withheld for their residents enrolled in participating private choice schools and new independent charter schools.

Special education aids totaled $129.6 million, transportation aid allocations equaled $15.4 million, and other categorical state aids, which include Achievement Gap Reduction and Aid for School Mental Health Programs, amounted to $49.1 million.

Among the funding for special education is $9.4 million in High Cost Special Education Aid.

The DPI approved 188 claims submitted by districts and other eligible agencies in Wisconsin for serving 1,793 public school students whose needs were particularly significant and costly.

Transportation aid included funding for High Cost Pupil Transportation Aid, totaling $13.4 million. The aid program provides additional funding to Wisconsin school districts that have higher per pupil transportation costs when compared to the statewide average.

A table of specific amounts by type of aid is available here.