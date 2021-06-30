Doctors urge caution when using sparklers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 4th of July is on Sunday and for many families, celebrating Independence Day means fireworks.

Sparklers are a popular pick for kids but doctors said they can be dangerous.

Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW Health said it's important to keep sparklers as far away from your body as you can because they can emit little sparks that can startle kids and cause children to lose their grip.

"We'll see young kids three, four or five year-olds with these sparklers, and they do okay, most of the time, but then they don't, and then they, kind of get excited," he said.

"They end up throwing it or dropping it. And that's when we see these burns, which are typically fairly small, but they're usually really deep, and then they don't heal well."

The sparklers can get quite hot. According to the National Safety Council, they can burn at about 2,000 degrees which is hot enough to melt some metals.

Dr. Pothof says if you do get burned by a firework and you're experiencing blisters, you should reach out to a medical professional.

He suggests using glowsticks as an alternative to sparklers.