Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says he has died. He was 88. Rumsfeld’s family says he died late Tuesday “surrounded by family in his beloved Taos, New Mexico.” The two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate had a reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military, but it was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war. Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.