Skip to Content

Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

11:36 am NationalNational/WorldPoliticalTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_90205B00-PGYCL

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge has blocked a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

The ruling Wednesday came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday.

The lawsuit filed by abortion-rights groups argues doctors would be forced to give dubious medical information to patients.

Supporters of the law say women should know how to possibly halt a medication-induced abortion.

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while judges have blocked such laws in three other states.

By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content