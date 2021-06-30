Former Madison DJ accused of possessing child porn pleads not guilty

MADISON (WKOW) - A former Madison radio host facing child porn charges entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday.

Court records show Matthew Jones, known as Jackson Jones while working as a DJ at Q106, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of possessing child porn.

Jones, a Mount Horeb resident, was arrested in February. The arrest came after authorities say they received a tip last December about potential possession of child porn.

Mount Horeb police say the tip led to a search warrant. They say officers took electronic devices from his home.