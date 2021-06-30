Grant County drivers urged to take caution at railroad crossings

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- Drivers in Grant County are asked to take caution Wednesday morning while passing train crossings.

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad Company is having issues with the mechanisms in three areas right now.

They are the intersections at Highway 61 and W. Oak St. as well as Wisconsin Ave. and Superior St. in Boscobel. The intersection at Highway 80 and E. Front St. in Muscoda is also impacted.

Railroad officials did not provide a timeline on how long the issue will last, so drivers are asked to be extra careful to make sure a train isn't nearby.