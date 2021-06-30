Gunmen take to streets in Lebanese city over economic crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Gunmen have taken to the streets in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli, firing in the air and at times throwing stones at soldiers amid rising anger at power cuts, fuel shortages and soaring prices. The anger Wednesday was fueled by rumors that a young girl had died after electricity cuts stopped a machine that supplies her with oxygen. A Lebanese security official denied the rumors and reports on social media. Tripoli, Lebanon’s second largest and most impoverished city, has witnessed acts of violence in recent days linked to the country’s severe economic crisis. The World Bank has described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed over the past 150 years.