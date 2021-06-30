Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Center Clint Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a Game 4 win over the Bucks. Capela appeared to be struck around his nose and right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket. Capela left the court with a towel over his face. Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he expects to receive an update on Capela’s condition while the Hawks are en route to Milwaukee for Game 5.