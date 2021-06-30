Skip to Content

Hawks dealing with injuries to Young, Capela in East final

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with another injury that could affect their preparations for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final. Center Clint Capela took an inadvertent elbow to the face in the closing minutes of a Game 4 win over the Bucks. Capela appeared to be struck around his nose and right eye by Bucks guard Sam Merrill on a play under the basket. Capela left the court with a towel over his face. Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he expects to receive an update on Capela’s condition while the Hawks are en route to Milwaukee for Game 5.

Associated Press

