Hong Kong’s No. 2 official says security law allows freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — A top Hong Kong official has marked the anniversary of the territory’s return to Chinese control by defending the national security law imposed a year ago. Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said the law stipulates that human rights be respected and it would be used further in the coming year to ensure stability. In the year since the law took effect, large-scale demonstrations have been banned and a number of pro-democracy activists and journalists have been arrested, have ceased public activities or have left Hong Kong. For the second straight year, authorities have banned a June vigil commemorating Tiananmen Square and an annual July 1 pro-democracy protest.