House poised to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection with expected approval of a 13-person special committee. The panel would be led by Democrats, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointing a chairperson and at least eight of the committee’s members. In a memo to all House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise urged his members to vote against creating the panel, saying it would be “likely to pursue a partisan agenda” in investigating the siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.