House votes to launch new probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House has launched a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Lawmakers approved a special committee on Wednesday to probe the violent attack as officers who were injured fighting former President Donald Trump's supporters watched from the gallery above.

The vote on a resolution to form the new panel fell mostly along party lines, with Republicans objecting that majority Democrats would be in charge.

The vote came after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission that would have been evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press