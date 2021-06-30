Josh Duggar trial on child porn charges moved to November

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar’s trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November. A federal judge on Tuesday granted Duggar’s request to delay the trial, which had originally been set for July 6. Brooks moved the trial to November 30, with a pretrial conference set for November 18. Duggar was indicted in April on charges he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers. Duggar has been confined to the home of family friends who agreed to be his custodian as he awaits trial.