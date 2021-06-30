Leader of Nigerian separatist group arrested, faces trial

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities say a Nigerian leading the movement for the secession of southeast Nigeria from the rest of the country has been arrested. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, was arrested and brought back to Nigeria from an undisclosed country to face trial. Kanu was facing charges including treasonable felony and possession of firearms and improper importation of goods before he fled Nigeria in 2017. The movement wants a state of Biafra to be carved out of southeast Nigeria, a region inhabited by the Igbos who make up the third largest ethnic group in Nigeria. A similar movement for a state of Biafra led to Nigeria’s civil war in the late 1960s, during which more than 1 million ethnic Igbos were killed.