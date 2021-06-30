Limited storm chance today, drier set up for holiday weekend
MADISON (WKOW) - A couple of pop-up storms are possible today, but the coverage won't be anywhere close to what we received Tuesday.
SET UP
A cold front passed through late-day yesterday, but with the boundary close to the area, we still have moisture in the air.
Drier conditions will settle in region-wide by the holiday weekend.
TODAY
A dense fog advisory for southwestern Wisconsin until 8 am, so keep the headlights on so other drivers can see you heading out the door.
Otherwise, we'll have mostly to partly sunny skies with isolated, pop-up showers or storms possible this afternoon and evening with warmer conditions in the low 80s. With the humidity, it'll feel more like the mid 80s.
TONIGHT
Partly to mostly clear skies with patchy fog possible late with temperatures in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening again. High temperatures around 80°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny, mild and dry with comfortable highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY
Sunny and hotter in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY
The 4th of July will be hot and humid with highs around 90° under mostly sunny skies.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90° again.
Shower and storm chances return at night.
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the mid 80s.
More shower and storms possible at night.