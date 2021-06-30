Manhunt underway for Oneida Co. homicide suspect

Oneida Co. (WAOW) — A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect in Oneida Co.

Authorities say they are looking for 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson who is believed to be driving a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Minnesota License plate 187NXC.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say they were called to River Bend Road near Highway 8 in the town of Pelican Wednesday on reports of a woman lying on the side of the road.

The Oneida Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says the woman was shot to death.