Monument to activist, journalist Ida B. Wells unveiled

CHICAGO (AP) — A monument to journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett has been unveiled in Chicago.. Officially called The Light of Truth Ida B. Wells National Monument, the commemoration created by sculptor Richard Hunt was dedicated Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood where Wells lived out her life. The monument has three bronze columns that support intertwined bronze sheets twisted into coils and spirals. One observer had trouble describing the abstraction at the top of the monument, asking if it was hat or a crown of thorns. She was more certain about the columns, which she described as strong and reflecting Wells’ character. Wells was a 30-year-old newspaper editor in Memphis, Tennessee when she began her campaign against lynching. She died in 1931.