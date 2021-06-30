New rule will allow American passport applicants to self-select gender identification

WKOW -- The US State Department announced Wednesday that Americans will no longer have to provide medical documentation to back gender identity when applying for passports.

According to a report by Bill Faries of Bloomberg, the rule change comes after discussions with other governments and seeks to build out gender identification options for transgender and non-binary Americans.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the next step is to add more options for people whose gender identities don't conform with traditional male or female labels.

“The process of adding a gender marker for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming persons to these documents is technologically complex and will take time for extensive systems updates,” Blinken said in a statement.

The American Civil Liberties Union released a statement Wednesday celebrating the new rule, saying that while it is an important step, work won't stop.

"Trans, non-binary, and intersex people know who we are and we need recognition of who we are — not permission. But the work doesn’t stop here. We will keep working with the administration to make sure we see these important changes to gender change policies across all federal agencies," ACLU campaign strategist Arli Christian said in the statement.

This new rule comes amidst a push from President Biden to pass the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination from employment, housing and other opportunities based on sexual or gender identity.

The bill is currently stalled out due to Senate Republicans saying the bill violates religious rights.