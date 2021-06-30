Police release suspect photo in Henry Vilas Zoo theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department released photos of a suspect Wednesday after a Saturday night robbery of a donation box at Henry Vilas Zoo.

According to an incident report from the MPD, officers responded to a burglar alarm going off at the zoo. Private security was already at the scene, but a man was already gone with the money from the donation box.

The stolen donation box was located in the gift shop, which is monitored by security cameras. Police released photos of the man suspected of committing the burglary.

Anyone with information on the man pictured or the incident itself should contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.