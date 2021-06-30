Program helps veterans transition into the civilian workforce

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Transitioning to the working world can be hard for military veterans. One local union chapter is working with a program designed to help them out.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 159 works with the Veteran's Electrical Entry Program, or VEEP. On Wednesday, the union welcomed its newest VEEP graduate, Courtney Tillman.

Tillman is starting an electrical apprenticeship with IBEW after serving 22 years in the Navy.

She says the program made the transition less stressful.

"It's very reassuring," Tillman told 27 News. "It takes almost all the stress out, you know. It lets you focus on taking care of the family then or even the military side of stuff, lining up all their requirements. Because, I mean, that's a full time job in itself is trying to figure out how to get out of the military correctly."

Tillman starts her apprenticeship July 19.