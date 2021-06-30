Putin reveals he was vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has revealed he was vaccinated earlier this year with the domestically developed Sputnik V, and he encouraged Russians to get their own shots amid a surge of new coronavirus infections and deaths. During an annual call-in show, Putin voiced hope the immunization drive could help avoid a nationwide lockdown. Russia on Wednesday reported 21,042 new infections and 669 deaths, a daily record. Those numbers are siimilar to what it has been reporting daily since June 24. While reaffirming his position that vaccinations should be voluntary, Putin said decisions by local authorities across Russia that made shots mandatory for some workers should help contain the surge.