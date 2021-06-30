A stray shower or thunderstorm for you and you

MADISON (WKOW) - The chance for storms should taper off by the weekend, with heat and humidity returning in time for fireworks.

The chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm look to be their highest on Wednesday and Thursday, the final day of June and the start of July.

Much like Thursday, the rain/storms will develop by the mid to late afternoon and taper off by the overnight hours. Driven primarily by the sunshine.

Skies look to open up and temperatures look to cool for Friday but the heat and humidity return not only for the 4th but next Monday as well.

Fun fact for those playing along at home, as far as records show, Wisconsin still hasn't recorded any tornadoes on the ground since the start of the year. According to the National Weather Service Milwaukee, since they haven't issued a tornado warning yet, it's one of the latest first tornado warnings on record (records dating back to 1950).