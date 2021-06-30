Report: No structural damage to Giannis’ knee

UPDATE: The Bucks confirmed Antetokounmpo's diagnosis Wednesday afternoon in a press release. The team says he will be listed as doubtful for Thursday's game 5 in Milwaukee.

The team's statement is below:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextended left knee and will be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night at Fiserv Forum. The injury occurred in the third period of the Bucks’ Game 4 loss at Atlanta last night. Antetokounmpo, 26, underwent an MRI and subsequent examination today by team physician Dr. Carole Vetter of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network. The MRI confirmed the earlier diagnosis. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. In 15 playoff games (all starts), Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points (10th in NBA playoffs), 12.7 rebounds (1st in NBA playoffs) and 5.2 assists (16th in NBA playoffs) in 37.4 minutes per game. Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hearts across Wisconsin stopped Tuesday night when two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo went down gripping his knee in a playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Bucks fans can finally exhale.

Check out all of our Milwaukee Bucks coverage here.

According to a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, an MRI on Antetokounmpo's knee came back negative for structural damage. Wojnarowski also said tests did not show any damage to ligaments.

Although this is definitely good news for the Bucks' playoff hopes, especially after the 110-88 drubbing Milwaukee suffered in Game 4, Wojnarowski said there is not currently a timetable for Antetokounmpo's return.

The Bucks return to Milwaukee Thursday for Game 5 against the Hawks. Star point guard Trae Young missed Game 4 for the Hawks with a bone bruise in his foot, the team has not made any statements on his availability going forward.