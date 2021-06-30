Ring of car thieves responsible for rash of thefts in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police say a ring of car thieves is responsible for a rash of thefts in Beloit.

Heath Young, a Beloit resident says, "Car thefts, car break-ins happen all time. It's a frequent thing around here."

Police say, so far this year there have been 35 car thefts and they're connected.

"I think there's a ring of individuals that are going around doing these auto thefts. It seems like they're working together," says Lt. David Elrod with the Beloit Police Department. "We recovered several vehicles in the city of Beloit that were stolen from other jurisdictions."

Police say last year there were 78 total car thefts and this year if the number keeps trending, the city will have more vehicles stolen this year.

Lt. Elrod says, "I would say as of right now if the trend keeps going the way it is our numbers are going to be higher than last year because we've had a spike in auto thefts."

Police also say a majority of these thefts could have been prevented.

Lt. Elrod says, "The keys have been left in the vehicles and the vehicle has been unlocked. So, make sure you're pulling your keys from your vehicles and that you're securing your vehicle locking it."

However Young says, "We always keep our stuff locked up and secured."

Young says he's so frustrated with crime in his neighborhood that he's taking another course of action. "We're moving. We've had enough of this big town stuff."

Police say if residents see anything suspicious, like people lurking near vehicles, don't take matters into your own hand -- call police.